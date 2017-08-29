Aug 29, 2017 11:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Deccan Bearings: Outcome of board meeting
Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company on Tuesday, 29th August, 2017 to considered and Approved Un-audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report as prescribed under Schedule 111 of section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read together with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2017
