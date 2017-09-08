Sep 08, 2017 01:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Deccan Bearings: Outcome of AGM
Proceeding of 32nd Annual general meeting held on 7th September, 2017 and business mentioned in the notice of AGM.
Proceeding of 32nd Annual general meeting held on 7th September, 2017 and business mentioned in the notice of AGM were transacted:
Submitting following documents:
1) Summary of proceeding of AGM under regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) regulation, 2015
2) Voting results as required regulation 44 of SEBI(LODR) regulation, 2015
3) Report of Scrutinizer.Source : BSE
