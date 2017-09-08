App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 08, 2017 01:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Deccan Bearings: Outcome of AGM

Proceeding of 32nd Annual general meeting held on 7th September, 2017 and business mentioned in the notice of AGM.

Deccan Bearings: Outcome of AGM
Proceeding of 32nd Annual general meeting held on 7th September, 2017 and business mentioned in the notice of AGM were transacted:

Submitting following documents:
1) Summary of proceeding of AGM under regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) regulation, 2015
2) Voting results as required regulation 44 of SEBI(LODR) regulation, 2015
3) Report of Scrutinizer.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

