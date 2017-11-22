De Nora India - Outcome of board meeting

Outcome of Board Meeting of De Nora India Limited held on Wednesday, November 22nd 2017 at Kundaim - Goa from 3.00 p.m. to 3.30 p.m.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 332.00 and 52-week low Rs 200.00 on 13 July, 2017 and 22 November, 2016, respectively.Currently, it is trading 22.88 percent below its 52-week high and 28.03 percent above its 52-week low.Market capitalisation stands at Rs 135.93 crore Source : BSE