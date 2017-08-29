Aug 28, 2017 02:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
De Nora India's board meeting on September 8, 2017
Board meeting De Nora India Limited will be held on Friday, September 08, 2017 at 2.45 p.m. interalia, to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th, June 2017.
Source : BSE
