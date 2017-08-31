Aug 31, 2017 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
De Nora India's AGM on September 27, 2017
Notice of the 28th Annual General meeting of De Nora India Limited to be held on Wednesday 27th September, 2017 at 11.00 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company at Plot Nos. 184, 185 & 189, Kundaim Industrial Estate, Kundaim - 403 115, Goa.
