May 22, 2017 01:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DCW's board meeting on May 30, 2017
notice for the forthcoming 379th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 at 12.00 noon at Nirmal, 3rd Floor, Nariman Point, Mumbai 400 021, to inter-alia consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company, for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March , 2017. The trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed from 23rd May, 2017 till completion of 48 hours after the audited financial results are made publicSource : BSE

