DCM Shriram Industries to consider final dividend

DCM Shriram Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened on May 23, 2017, inter alia, to consider the Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2017 and final dividend for the year.Further, the 'Trading Window' in respect of the Equity shares of the Company shall remain closed from May 16, 2017 to May 25, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE