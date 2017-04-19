DCM Shriram's board meeting on May 01, 2017

Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we write to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 1st May, 2017, inter alia, to consider the Audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended 31.3.2017 and to consider the payment of Dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-17. This notice will also be available on the website of the Company, i.e., www.dcmshriram.comSource : BSE