DCM Shriram approves 40% dividend

The Board of Directors has in the meeting held on 1.5.2017 recommended final dividend of 40% i.e. Re.0.80 per Equity Share of face value of Rs.2/- each for the financial year ended 31.3.2017. Therefore, the total dividend for the Financial Year 2016-17 aggregates to 290% i.e. Rs.5.80/- per equity share of Rs.2/- each (including two interim dividends @ 110% i.e. Rs.2.20/- per Equity Share paid in November, 2016 and @ 140% i.e. Rs.2.80/- per Equity Share paid in March, 2017 respectively). The above dividend, if declared by the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), will be credited/dispatched within 30 days from the date of AGM.Source : BSE