DCM Financial's board meeting on May 29, 2017

In compliance of the listing agreement, this is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 29th May,2017 at 3.00pm at the registered office of the company to inter alia consider the audited results for the quarter / year ended on 31st March,2017. Further,as per company's code of conduct for prevention of insider trading , the trading window for the dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed for all the Directors/officers/Designated employees of the company from 22th May to 29th May,2017 ( both days inclusiveSource : BSE