Jan 09, 2018 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DCB Bank approve to raise Rs 150 crore via bond

The Managing Director & CEO in consultation with the Chairman and the Chief Financial Officer has approved today the issuance of Unsecured Non Convertible Tier 2 Bonds for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 150 crore, on private Placement Basis.

 
 
Further to our letter No.CO:CS:RC:2017-18:225 dated January 03, 2018 , the Managing Director & CEO in consultation with the Chairman and the Chief Financial Officer has approved today the issuance of Unsecured Non Convertible Tier 2 Bonds for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs.150 crores (Rupees One Hundred Fifty Crores), on private Placement Basis. The other terms and conditions of the Issue such as tenor, coupon, maturity, terms of interest payment etc would be decided by the Chairman and/or the Managing Director and/or the Chief Financial Officer.Source : BSE
