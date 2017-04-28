App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 28, 2017 11:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DCB Bank: Outcome of committee meeting

We wish to inform you that the Capital Raising Committee of the Bank (the 'Committee') at its meeting held April 28, 2017.

DCB Bank: Outcome of committee meeting
We wish to inform you that the Capital Raising Committee of the Bank (the 'Committee') at its meeting held today i.e. April 28, 2017, approved the issue and allotment of 2,17,70,000 Equity Shares of face value ` 10 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of ` 174.00 per Equity Share, aggregating to ` 3,78,79,80,000.00 (Rupees Three Hundred Seventy Eight Crore Seventy Nine Lakhs Eighty Thousand only).Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.