DCB Bank: Outcome of committee meeting

We wish to inform you that the Capital Raising Committee of the Bank (the 'Committee') at its meeting held today i.e. April 28, 2017, approved the issue and allotment of 2,17,70,000 Equity Shares of face value ` 10 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of ` 174.00 per Equity Share, aggregating to ` 3,78,79,80,000.00 (Rupees Three Hundred Seventy Eight Crore Seventy Nine Lakhs Eighty Thousand only).Source : BSE