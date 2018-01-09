DB Corp to consider December quarter financial results on January 18, 2018

We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is convened to be held on Thursday, January 18, 2018 in Mumbai at 10.00 a.m., inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the 3rd quarter ended on December 31, 2017.Further we wish to inform you that pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and in terms of D. B. Corp Limited - Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by insiders, the trading window for Directors, Designated Employees and other Specified Persons as defined in the Code shall remain closed from January 1, 2018 till the expiry of 48 hours from the date of declaration of the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the 3rd quarter ended on December 31, 2017.Source : BSE