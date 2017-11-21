Dazzel Confindive: Outcome of board meeting

We are enclosing herewith the Board meeting Outcome of Board meeting held on Today i.e 21st November, 2017 and Financial Result for Quarter and Halr Year ended on 30.09.2017 along with Limited Review Report on the result.

Dazzel Confi is in the Finance - Investments sector.

The company management includes Sunil Agrawal - Non Exe.Non Ind.Director, Atul Vijayvargiya - Director & CFO, Ayush Gorani - Director, Sheetal Agrawal - Ind. Non-Executive Director, Pavan Pathak - Managing Director. Source : BSE