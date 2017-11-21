App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 21, 2017 10:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dazzel Confindive: Outcome of board meeting

We are enclosing herewith the Board meeting Outcome of Board meeting held on Today i.e November 21, 2017 and Financial Result for Quarter and Halr Year ended on September 30, 2017 along with Limited Review Report on the result.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

We are enclosing herewith the Board meeting Outcome of Board meeting held on Today i.e 21st November, 2017 and Financial Result for Quarter and Halr Year ended on 30.09.2017 along with Limited Review Report on the result.

Dazzel Confi is in the Finance - Investments sector.

The company management includes Sunil Agrawal - Non Exe.Non Ind.Director, Atul Vijayvargiya - Director & CFO, Ayush Gorani - Director, Sheetal Agrawal - Ind. Non-Executive Director, Pavan Pathak - Managing Director. Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.