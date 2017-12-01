Datasoft Application Software (India) board meeting on September 30, 2017

Board Meeting - to consider Unaudited Financial Results of the company for theSecond Quarter ended September 30, 2017

Datasoft Appl is in the Computers - Software Medium & Small sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 0.17 crore.

The company management includes H J Shah - Chairman, Chandan Parmar - Managing Director & CEO, C M Buch - Director, R M Bhuta - Director, Mahesh Kurlawala - Director, Lakshmi Nazareth - Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 526443.

Its Registered office is at 442, 4th Floor, Blue Rose Industrial Estate,,Western Express Highway, Mumbai,Maharashtra - 400066.

Their Registrars are Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd.Source : BSE