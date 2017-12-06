Datasoft Application Software's board meeting on December 22, 2017

Datasoft Application Software India Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on December 22, 2017, inter alia, to consider the Scheme of Reduction of Share Capital of the Company and other related matters.

Datasoft Appl is in the Computers - Software Medium & Small sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 0.18 crore.

The company management includes H J Shah - Chairman, Chandan Parmar - Managing Director & CEO, C M Buch - Director, R M Bhuta - Director, Mahesh Kurlawala - Director, Lakshmi Nazareth - Director. Source : BSE