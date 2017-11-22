Datamatics Global Services' board meeting November 30, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, November 30, 2017, inter-alia, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017.Further, trading window shall remain closed from Thursday, September 23, 2017 and shall reopen on Monday, December 04, 2017.Source : BSE