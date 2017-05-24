May 24, 2017 09:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Datamatics Global Services recommends final dividend
Datamatics Global Services Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company has, at its Meeting held on May 23, 2017, inter alia, has recommended, subject to approval of shareholders, final dividend of 75 paise [15 percent] per equity share to the equity shareholders for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.
Datamatics Global Services Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company has, at its Meeting held on May 23, 2017, inter alia, has recommended, subject to approval of shareholders, final dividend of Rs. 0.75/- [15%] per equity share to the equity shareholders for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE