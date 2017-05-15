Darjeeling Ropeway's board meeting on May 23, 2017

We hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 23rd May, 2017 at 3.00 p.m. to consider inter-alia the following agenda item: To consider, approve and take on record the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. To discuss any other matter with the consent of the Chair.Source : BSE