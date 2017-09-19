Sep 19, 2017 10:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Danlaw Technologies India to consider buyback of equity shares
Danlaw Technologies India Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on September 22, 2017, to consider a proposal of buyback of equity shares of the Company.
