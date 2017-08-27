Aug 24, 2017 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Danlaw Tech's AGM on September 29, 2017
This is to intimate that AGM is scheduled on Wpt 29, 2017 at 10.00 AM at the Registered office of the company.
The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 25th Sept to 29th Sept, 2017 (both days inclusive)
Copy of Notice of AGM is attached here with.
This is to intimate that AGM is scheduled on Wpt 29, 2017 at 10.00 AM at the Registered office of the company.
The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 25th Sept to 29th Sept, 2017 (both days inclusive)
Copy of Notice of AGM is attached here with.Source : BSE
The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 25th Sept to 29th Sept, 2017 (both days inclusive)
Copy of Notice of AGM is attached here with.Source : BSE