Damodar Industries' board meeting on May 26, 2017

We refer to our intimation dated May 11,2017, wherein, pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2015, we have intimated that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, May 26, 2017 at registered office of the company situated at A1/202, Centre Point, 243-A, N. M. Joshi Marg, Lower Parel (E), Mumbai - 400013 at 4.00 P.M. Kindly note that the same has been rescheduled to Monday, May 29,2017 at 11.30 a.m. interalia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017 and will also consider the recommendation of dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017. Pursuant to this, the trading window under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 will be closed from May 12, 2017 and will continue to remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of the results.Source : BSE