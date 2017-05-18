App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 18, 2017 04:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Damodar Industries' board meeting on May 26, 2017

We have intimated that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, May 26, 2017.

Damodar Industries' board meeting on May 26, 2017
We refer to our intimation dated May 11,2017, wherein, pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2015, we have intimated that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, May 26, 2017 at registered office of the company situated at A1/202, Centre Point, 243-A, N. M. Joshi Marg, Lower Parel (E), Mumbai - 400013 at 4.00 P.M. Kindly note that the same has been rescheduled to Monday, May 29,2017 at 11.30 a.m. interalia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017 and will also consider the recommendation of dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017. Pursuant to this, the trading window under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 will be closed from May 12, 2017 and will continue to remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of the results.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.