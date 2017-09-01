Aug 31, 2017 09:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Dalmia Sugar: Outcome of AGM
We kindly want to inform you that the 65th Annual General Meeting of the Company held at Dalmiapuram, Dist. Tiruchirapalli, Tamil Nadu on August 31, 2017.
Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith the Proceedings of the 65th Annual General Meeting of the Company held at Dalmiapuram, Dist. Tiruchirapalli, Tamil Nadu on August 31, 2017.Source : BSE