May 05, 2017 10:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Dalmia Sugar's board recommends dividend of Rs 2/-
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries has informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 05, 2017 has recommended Dividend of Rs. 2/- per equity share for the Financial Year 2016-17.
The meeting of the Board of Directors had commenced at 2:00 pm and concluded at 5:25 pm.Source : BSE
