Apr 26, 2017 01:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Dalmia Sugar's board meeting on May 5, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, May 5, 2017 to inter-alia consider and approve (i)the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2017; (ii)recommend the Final Dividend, if any, for the financial year March 31, 2017; and (iii)fix the period of book closure for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and payment of Dividend.Source : BSE