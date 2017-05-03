App
May 03, 2017 06:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dalmia Industri's board meeting to be held on May 12, 2017

This is to inform you that the board of directors meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 12, 2017.

Dear Sir, In pursuance to the provisions of Regulation 30 and 31A of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015, we would like to bring to your kind notice that the Company has received request from Promoter and Promoter Group for re-classification of persons as named in Annexure A (enclosed herewith), from 'Promoter and Promoter Group' to 'Public Category' In context to the above, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 12, 2017 to consider and approve the re-classification of persons named in Annexure A, from 'Promoter and Promoter Group' to 'Public Category'. Kindly take the aforesaid on record and acknowledge the sameSource : BSE

