Dalmia Bharat's board meeting on May 10, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 10, 2017 to inter-alia consider and approve (i) the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2017; and (ii)recommend the Final Dividend, if any, for the financial year March 31, 2017Source : BSE