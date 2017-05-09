Daikaffil Chemicals India to consider dividend

Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 16, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017 and recommendation of dividend, if any, for the Financial Year 2016-17.Further, pursuant to Code of Conduct adopted by the Company under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading), Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window in respect of equity shares of the Company will remain closed from period May 09, 2017 to May 18, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE