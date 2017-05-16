May 16, 2017 02:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Daikaffil Chemicals recommends dividend
Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 16, 2017, has recommended dividend at 17 percent i.e. Rs. 1.70/- per Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each, (one-time special dividend of Rs. 0.50/- per equity share for the Silver Jubilee Year and Rs. 1.20/- for the financial year 2016-2017
