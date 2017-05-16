Daikaffil Chemicals recommends dividend

Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 16, 2017, inter alia, has recommended dividend @ 17% i.e. Rs. 1.70/- per Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each, (one-time special dividend of Rs. 0.50/- per equity share for the Silver Jubilee Year and Rs. 1.20/- for the financial year 2016-2017).Source : BSE