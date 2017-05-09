May 09, 2017 04:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Daikaffil Chemicals India's board meeting on May 16, 2017
This is to inform that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday the 16th May, 2017, at Mumbai, inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2017 and recommendation of dividend, if any, for the Financial Year 2016-17.
