D & H India - Outcome of board meeting

In terms of the Compliance under Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 we hereby intimate that the Board Meeting of the Company was held today as per the agenda of the meeting. The Board of Directors of the Company considered and approved the Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th September, 2017 and other items as per the agenda for the meetingSource : BSE