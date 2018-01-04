Cyient's board meeting on January 18, 2018

Board Meeting will be held in Hyderabad on 18 January 2018, inter alia, to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2017.
Trading window will be closed from 8 January 2018 to 20 January 2018 (both days inclusive), for the Directors / officials and designated persons of the company.
Board Meeting will be held in Hyderabad on 18 January 2018, inter alia, to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2017.
Trading window will be closed from 8 January 2018 to 20 January 2018 (both days inclusive), for the Directors / officials and designated persons of the company.Source : BSE
Trading window will be closed from 8 January 2018 to 20 January 2018 (both days inclusive), for the Directors / officials and designated persons of the company.Source : BSE