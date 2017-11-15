App
Announcements
Nov 13, 2017 01:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cybertech Systems and Software's board meeting on November 20, 2017

This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on November 20, 2017,at the registered office of the company, CyberTech House, Plot No.B-63/64/65, Road No. 21/34, J.B. Sawant Marg, MIDC, Wagle Estate, Thane - 400 604.

 
 
