May 10, 2017 02:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Cybertech recommends dividend
CyberTech Systems and Software Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on May 10, 2017, has considered and approved the recommendation of dividend of Re. 1/- per equity share for the F. Y. 2017 - 18 by the Board of Directors of the Company.
