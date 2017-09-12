Cybermate Info: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30(2) and 33 read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, we hereby intimate your good selves that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Board Meeting held on Monday, the 11th day of September 2017 at the Registered and Corporate Office of the Company, considered and approved:1.The Unaudited Financial Statement for the first quarter ended 30th June 2017 along with the Limited Review Report issued by the statutory auditor, M/s P. Murali & Co.Source : BSE