Cybermate Info: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30(2) and 33 read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, we hereby intimate your good selves that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Board Meeting held on Monday, the 26th day of June, 2017, considered and approved the following:1.The terms of issuance of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (including Pricing) as per SEBI (ICDR) Regulations and/or FEMA Regulations as may be applicable.2.The constitution of a committee of directors ("2017 Securities Committee") to implement such fund raising through issuance of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds withMr. P.C. Pantulu, Managing DirectorMr. B. Srinivasa Reddy, Independent DirectorMr. V.S.Roop Kumar, Independent Directoras its members.3.Appointment of Mr. P.C.Pantulu as Chairman of the Company.Source : BSE