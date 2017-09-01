Sep 01, 2017 01:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Cybermate Info's board meeting on September 11, 2017
To consider and approve the following items of agenda:
1. Unaudited financial results for quarter ended 30th June 2017.
2. Any other item with the permission of the Board.
Source : BSE
