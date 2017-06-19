Cybermate Infotek's board meeting on June 26, 2017

For raising funds through various securities,(a)To discuss and finalise for the terms of the issuance of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (including pricing) as per SEBI (ICDR) Regulations and/or FEMA Regulations as may be applicable.(b)to constitute a committee of directors ("2017 Securities Committee") to implement such fund raising through the issuance of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds.(c)Any other matter with the permission of the chair.Source : BSE