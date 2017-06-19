App
Jun 19, 2017 08:09 AM IST

Cybermate Infotek's board meeting on June 26, 2017

Cybermate Infotek has informed that the 3rd meeting of board of directors is convened on June 26, 2017.

Cybermate Infotek's board meeting on June 26, 2017
For raising funds through various securities,

(a)To discuss and finalise for the terms of the issuance of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (including pricing) as per SEBI (ICDR) Regulations and/or FEMA Regulations as may be applicable.
(b)to constitute a committee of directors ("2017 Securities Committee") to implement such fund raising through the issuance of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds.
(c)Any other matter with the permission of the chair.
Source : BSE

