May 24, 2017 08:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Cupid recommends final dividend
Cupid Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 23, 2017, has considered, discussed and recommended the Final Dividend at the rate of Rs. 2/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each (i.e. 20 percent), for the financial year ended 2016-2017.
