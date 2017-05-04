Cummins India's board meeting on May 18, 2017

Board Meeting for approval of audited financial results & recommendation of Final Dividend for the year ended March 31, 2017. In terms of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 18, 2017 inter alia for:- 1.approving the audited financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017; and 2.considering recommendation of final dividend for the Financial Year 2016-2017. Kindly take this intimation on your record.Source : BSE