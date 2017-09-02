Sep 02, 2017 09:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Cubex Tubings: Outcome of Board Meeting
Cubex Tubings has informed to take note of directors liable to retire by rotation, approved draft Director's Report for the Financial year ending March 31, 2017 and approved the Notice & date of forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the company, as September 29, 2017.
had considered, and approved the following items of business:
1. To take note of directors liable to retire by rotation
2. Approved draft Director's Report for the Financial year ending 31st March 2017
3. Approved the Notice & date of forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the company, as 29th September 2017
4. Took note of Secretarial Audit Report issued by Mrs. P Sarada, Company Secretary in Practice.
5. Approved the appointment of Mrs. P Sarada, Company Secretary in Practice as Scrutinizer for conducting E-Voting for the forth coming AGM
6. Fixed the Book Closure From Saturday 23rd September 2017 to Friday 29th September 2017(both days inclusive) in connection with AGM
7. Considered and recommended the appointment of M/s. Chandra Babu Naidu & Co., Chartered Accountants, as Statutory Auditors, in place of P. Murali& co., Chartered Accountants
Source : BSE
