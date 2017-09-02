Cubex Tubings: Outcome of Board Meeting

had considered, and approved the following items of business:1. To take note of directors liable to retire by rotation2. Approved draft Director's Report for the Financial year ending 31st March 20173. Approved the Notice & date of forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the company, as 29th September 20174. Took note of Secretarial Audit Report issued by Mrs. P Sarada, Company Secretary in Practice.5. Approved the appointment of Mrs. P Sarada, Company Secretary in Practice as Scrutinizer for conducting E-Voting for the forth coming AGM6. Fixed the Book Closure From Saturday 23rd September 2017 to Friday 29th September 2017(both days inclusive) in connection with AGM7. Considered and recommended the appointment of M/s. Chandra Babu Naidu & Co., Chartered Accountants, as Statutory Auditors, in place of P. Murali& co., Chartered AccountantsSource : BSE