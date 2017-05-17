App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 17, 2017 09:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CSL Finance: Outcome of board meeting

CSL Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on May 16, 2017, has appointed Mr. Manoj Gupta as the Additional Independent director of the Company w.e.f May 16, 2017.

CSL Finance: Outcome of board meeting
CSL Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on May 16, 2017, has appointed Mr. Manoj Gupta as the Additional Independent director of the Company w.e.f May 16, 2017. Further, the Company informed that the principle statutory auditor of the company was not in office for ten days due to his being out of city on account of some personal pre-occupation and has now requested for extension of time for audit of the financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.

Further, the Company informed that now a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 23, 2017 at 12:00 p.m., inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company and to consider recommendation of dividend, if any, for the year ended on March 31, 2017.

As per the Company's Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by Insiders, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall be dosed from May 17, 2017 to May 26, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.