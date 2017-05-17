CSL Finance: Outcome of board meeting

CSL Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on May 16, 2017, has appointed Mr. Manoj Gupta as the Additional Independent director of the Company w.e.f May 16, 2017. Further, the Company informed that the principle statutory auditor of the company was not in office for ten days due to his being out of city on account of some personal pre-occupation and has now requested for extension of time for audit of the financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.Further, the Company informed that now a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 23, 2017 at 12:00 p.m., inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company and to consider recommendation of dividend, if any, for the year ended on March 31, 2017.As per the Company's Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by Insiders, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall be dosed from May 17, 2017 to May 26, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE