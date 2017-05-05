CSL Finance's board meeting on May 16, 2017

A meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Tuesday, 16th May 2017 at 02:00 P.M., inter-alia, to consider and approve audited financial results of the company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2017. As per the Company's Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by Insiders, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall be closed from 08.05.2017 to 19.05.2017(both days inclusive).Source : BSE