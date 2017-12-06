App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 06, 2017 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crown Tours' board meeting on December 14, 2017

In compliance to the Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 14th day of December, 2017.

 
 
In compliance to the Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 14th day of December, 2017 at 11.00 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Opp. Rajputana Sheraton Hotel, Palace Road, Jaipur-302006 to inter- alia, consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter / half year ended September 30, 2017.
In this connection, for prevention of Insider Trading, the close period (i.e. closure of Trading Window) will commence for all Directors/Officers/Designated Employees of the Company from 4:00 pm on 06th day of December, 2017 and will end 48 hours after the results are made public on 14th day of December, 2017.
Source : BSE
tags #Announcements

