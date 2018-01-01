Crown Tours' board meeting on January 10, 2018

In compliance to the Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 10th day of January, 2018 at 10.00 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Opp. Rajputana Sheraton Hotel, Palace Road, Jaipur-302006 to inter- alia, consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.In this connection, for prevention of Insider Trading, the close period (i.e. closure of Trading Window) will commence for all Directors/Officers/Designated Employees of the Company from 4:00 pm on 01th day of January, 2018 and will end 48 hours after the results are made public on 10th day of January, 2018.Source : BSE