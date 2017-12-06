App
Dec 06, 2017 02:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crimson Metal Engineering Company's board meeting on Dec 14, 2017

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday the 14th day of December, 2017 to consider, among other business, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended along with the Statement of assets and liabilities for the half year ended 30.09.2017.

 
 
The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday the 14th day of December, 2017 to consider, among other business, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended along with the Statement of assets and liabilities for the half year ended 30.09.2017.Source : BSE
