May 26, 2017 02:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Crestchem's board meeting on May 30, 2017
Crestchem Ltd Has Informed BSE That The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Is Scheduled To Be Held On Tuesday May 30, 2017, To Consider And Approve Audited Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended On March 31, 2017 And To Consider And Approve Other Agenda.
