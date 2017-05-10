May 10, 2017 03:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Crest Ventures: Updates on rights issue
Pursuant to Regulation 32 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Statement of utilization of the proceeds of the rights issue has been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. May 10, 2017.
Pursuant to Regulation 32 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Statement of utilization of the proceeds of the rights issue has been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. May 10, 2017.Source : BSE