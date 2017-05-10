May 10, 2017 02:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Crest Ventures recommends dividend
Crest Ventures Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 10, 2017, inter alia, has considered and approved the following:
- Recommended a dividend at 5 percent i.e. 50 paise per equity share of the Company.
- Recommended a dividend @ 5% i.e. Rs. 0.50 per equity share of the Company.
