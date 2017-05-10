Crest Ventures approves dividend

Pursuant to Regulation 30(4) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 10, 2017 at Mumbai at 11.00 a.m., inter alia has considered and approved the following:- 1. The Audited Financial Results of the Company on a standalone and consolidated basis for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 and the annual accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2017. 2. Recommended a dividend @ 5% i.e. Rs. 0.50 per equity share of the Company. 3. Approval of the statement of utilization of proceeds of the rights issue by the Board of Directors, as reviewed by the Audit Committee in its meeting held today. The proceedings of the meeting commenced at 11:00 a.m. and concluded at 01:30 p.m. You are requested to kindly take note of the same.Source : BSE